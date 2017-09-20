Evening newswrap September 20

Will India follow Thailand's example of deporting Rohingya refugees to Myanmar?

Thailand had deported 1,300 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar between September and November 2013.

Rohingya crisis: Hindus fleeing Myanmar violence hope for shelter in Modi's India

With no side to take but bearing the brunt of Myanmar's communal tension between Bhuddists and Rohingya Muslims, Rohingya Hindus are now turning to Hindu-majority neighbour, India, with hopeful eyes.

Jab Harry Met Sejal a disaster, Tubelight a dud: Is the Khan rule over?

Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tubelight starring Salman Khan might have flopped this year but there are other actors who have received love at the box office.

India vs Australia: Grass on Eden Gardens wicket more than I've seen, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith said that the amount of grass on the Eden Gardens pitch is the most he has seen in India but he feels that the curators will cut them off before the match.