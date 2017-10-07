Evening newswrap October 10, 2017

Ram Rahim Singh moves high court against rape sentence, prays for shorter jail term

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has filed an appeal against the 20-year jail sentence he was handed for raping two female followers.The Dera chief has already moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against his actual conviction.

Doklam back again: Are there other hidden goals that China aims to achieve?

China seems to be developing the Doklam dispute as a template to drive a wedge between India and Bhutan. India has so far resisted this attempt. But, are there other goals for China?

SEE: Hrithik's spokesperson proves picture with Kangana Ranaut is photoshopped

The fight between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut keeps getting more and more complicated by the day.

USA coach praises in-stadium ambience, says one of the best ever at FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was filled with 46,351 people during the India-USA game on Friday at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.