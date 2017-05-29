Evening Newswrap May 29

Kerala calf slaughter row: How ban on cattle sale turned into a full blown political controversy

On May 23, the Centre notified a new regulation banning sale of cattle for slaughter across the country. To protest the Centre's decision, Youth Congress leaders slaughtered a calf in Kerala. They now have been booked for cruelty against animal.

Pakistan-origin doctor racially abused after saving Manchester blast victims

The trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, who spent 48 hours saving the lives of victims of Manchester terror attack, was racially abused and called a terrorist.

Jhanvi-Ishaan to Sara-Harshvardhan: The link-up rumours that made headlines

Here are the link-up rumours that sent Bollywood fans into a tizzy.

ICC Champions Trophy: Kohli's India, away from media glare, revel in their freedom

India are in England to defend the ICC Champions Trophy and they have had a few chilled out moments, away from the constant media scrutiny and public adulation at home.



