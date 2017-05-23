Evening newswrap May 23

Indian Army strikes Pakistan posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, releases video of assault

Indian Army killed four terrorists in Naugam on May 20-21 while in Naushera sector Pakistan Army posts were destroyed on May 9.

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack at Manchester Arena concert

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's deadly attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

Why Half Girlfriend should never have been made in the first place

The writing was on the wall, Half Girlfriend was destined to be an insufferable film.

Manchester United F.C. shocked after terror strike at Manchester concert Manchester United FC took to Twitter to express their shock over an explosion at a concert in Manchester on Monday night where at least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded.



