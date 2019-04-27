Even though we don't support Yasin Malik's ideology, his courage should be appreciated: PC Chacko

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader PC Chacko spoke on Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik. Chacko said, "If Pragya Singh Thakur, a convicted person, an accused person, can contest an election, and in the name of separatism, Delhi is asking him (Yasin Malik) at gun point to surrender, anyone with self respect will react the way Mr Yasin Malik did. Even though we do not support Yasin Malik's ideology or actions, the courage he has shown is something which should be appreciated because New Delhi cannot threaten anybody, India is a democracy."