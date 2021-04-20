‘Even PM Waited’: Row Over Fadnavis’ 22-Yr-Old Kin Getting Vaccine

As Maharashtra grapples with the shortage of vaccines and medical infrastructure amid a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, controversy erupted over former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ 22-year-old nephew getting vaccinated for the virus out of line. He has reportedly taken both doses.

He reportedly got his first dose at Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital while the second one at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute.

Several expressed shock as to how Tanmay Fadnavis, who was not eligible yet, got vaccinated while the ones who are eligible were still struggling.

While Fadnavis issued a clarification saying “he stands for protocol,” the Shiv Sena and the BJP, along with several others on Twitter called out the “favouritism” and “privilege” while the common man struggles to get vaccinated.

How Did the Matter Come to the Fore?

The matter came to the fore after Tanmay Fadnavis took to Instagram to share a picture of him getting a second dose at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute. The picture was captioned: “Done with Second Dose of Vaccination... Stay Home... Stay Safe...”

The post is now deleted from his Instagram handle.

Also Read: Maha Remdesivir Row: Whys & Hows of Fadnavis’ Involvement in 5 Pts

‘People Dying, But Fadnavis Saved Family’: What Shiv Sena, Congress Say

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say that even Prime Minister Modi didn’t flout rules to get the vaccine but Fadnavis has his own rules.

“Even the Prime Minister waited for his turn to get vaccinated, didn’t flout rules but Fadnavis ji works by his own rules. Same for journalists who should have ideally been considered frontline workers yet not vaccinated while they report from the field because privileged they aren’t (sic),” she said.

Even the Prime Minister waited for his turn to get vaccinated,didn’t flout rules but Fadnavis ji works by his own rules.Same for journalists who should have ideally been considered frontline workers yet not vaccinated while they report from the field because privileged they arent — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 20, 2021

“When eligible persons are struggling for vaccination, how can a relative of a BJP leader who is barely 22-years-old get it,” Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut asked, as quoted by Hindustan Times. Raut has demanded an inquiry against Fadnavis, adding that “favoritism” should be dealt with sternly.

Story continues

Congress’ Srivatsa shared screenshots of the post and asked: “Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe (sic).”

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old?



If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine?



Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members?



People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe. pic.twitter.com/6vjwIqNuEI — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

Maharashtra Congress took to Twitter to say: “Are the lives of family members of the BJP are more important? Are others ants? Is there no value for their lives?”

४५ वर्षांवरील लोकांनाच लस देण्याची अट मोदी सरकारने घातलीये. असं असताना फडणवीसांच्या ४५ वर्षांपेक्षा कमी वय असलेल्या पुतण्याला लस मिळतेच कशी?



भाजप नेत्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांचा जीव महत्त्वाचा मग इतर लोक काय किडेमुंग्या आहेत का? त्यांच्या जिवाची काहीच किंमत नाही का! pic.twitter.com/oN49h5xiiC — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) April 19, 2021

‘Tanmay a Distant Relative; Stand for Following Protocol’: What Fadnavis Said

In his defence, Fadnavis said that Tanmay is his distant relative and that he stands for the protocol being followed.

“Tanmay Fadnavis is my distant relative. I have no idea under which criteria he received his dose. If it has been taken as per guidelines, then there should be no objection. But if it is in violation of guidelines, it is completely improper,” Fadnavis said, according to The Indian Express, adding that his wife and daughter have also not received vaccination because they don’t qualify for it.

“I am of the firm opinion that everybody must follow the rules,” he said.

Fadnavis’ office told Hindustan Times that they were “shocked” at the development.

“Even we were shocked when it appeared on social media as to how a 22-year-old boy got vaccinated,” Ketan Pathak from Fadnavis’ media cell told HT.

Also Read: ‘Would Have Put COVID in Devendra Fadnavis’ Mouth’: Shiv Sena MLA

‘No Idea Under What Protocol He Got First Dose in Mumbai’: What Nagpur Hosp Said

The Director of the Nagpur Hospital told The Indian Express that Tanmay got his first dose at Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital.

“Tanmay Fadnavis took his second dose at NCI. He had his first at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. Under which provision he got his first dose is not known to us. He showed us the certificate and we gave him the second dose at our centre,” Shailesh Joglekar, director of the National Cancer Institute said.

‘Many Eligible People Were Turned Away But...’: Twitterati React

Several took to Twitter to call out the blatant disregard of protocol and questioned how he got the vaccine when several eligible and elderly people were turned away by hospitals.

Many also called out the “privilege” and said that there would be many like Tanmay Fadnavis who might have gotten vaccinated out of turn

If Fadnavis's nephew has got vaccine, this means the under 45 kids & families of many rich & powerful too would have got it.



Maharashtra Govt & all other state Govts should order an enquiry. Just because we don't have money, doesn't mean we & our children are lesser mortals. — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 20, 2021

This is important.. @Dev_Fadnavis must explain how his Nephew got two doses while many journalists who are on field since day 1 are dying and still aren't receiving any vaccination.. Bio of his nephew says that he is an actor @kamleshsutar@mayuganapatye @ChitnisPurva https://t.co/ManID2hDKv — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) April 19, 2021

Fadnavis’s nephew is a totem pole for the MANY thousands who got vaccinated out of turn.



Let’s not pretend we don’t know this has happened by many, and this doesn’t happen everyday in India.



Many many people use their privilege everyday, out of turn. https://t.co/SCrlapfC9V — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) April 20, 2021

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old?



If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine?



Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members?



People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe. pic.twitter.com/cJdfES5XOJ — Swapnil Wable | स्वप्निल वाबळे (@wable_swapnil) April 20, 2021

So @Dev_Fadnavis ‘s nephew got his second shot of the vaccine.

But he doesn’t qualify— yet many elderly have been turned away even with appointments. https://t.co/Q8hKQUbOEd — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) April 19, 2021

Also Read: ‘MVA Has Lost Moral Ground’: Fadnavis Meets Maha Guv Koshyari

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.India Reports Spike of Over 2.59 Lakh COVID-19 Cases; 1,761 Deaths‘Even PM Waited’: Row Over Fadnavis’ 22-Yr-Old Kin Getting Vaccine . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.