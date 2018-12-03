Even next 1000 generations of Owaisi will stay on in this country: Akbaruddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi responded to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his statement, "If BJP comes to power, I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Hyderabad the same way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad." Akbaruddin said, "What is his (CM Yogi) stature? Leave Owaisi, even the next 1000 generations of Owaisi will stay on in this country."