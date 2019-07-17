Even judge from China at ICJ saw Pakistan's charade: Mukul Rohatgi on Kulbhushan verdict

Calling International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case as 'full victory' for India, former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi said the jury at Hague comprised judges from different parts of the world, and even the judge from China has seen the charade of Pakistan which is not a civilised nation. Earlier, the world court directed Pakistan to review its death penalty given to Jadhav, and to give India the consular access to the jailed former Indian naval officer.