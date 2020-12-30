New Year’s Eve: Rajiv Chowk station to close at 9 pm tomorrow, says Delhi Metro Railway Corporation

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has announced on Wednesday that the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not allow passengers to exit after 9 pm on New Year's Eve.

DMRC also said that entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.

Delhi Metro tweeted, "To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2020), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train."

DMRC urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.

The announcement made by the DMRC comes in the wake of discovery of new cases of mutated COVID-19 virus strain in India, which was initially discovered in the UK.

As per Hindustan Times, the health ministry has urged state governments to ensure that they maintain strict vigil over New Year's celebrations on 31 December and 1 January since those two days could become super-spreader events.

As per Delhi CMO, there are 6,122 active coronavirus cases in the National Capital as of 29 December.

As per Mint, the Delhi Police has warned against any public event or terrace parties on New Year's Eve.

The owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Gautam Budh Nagar on 31 December too have to obtain permission from the district magistrate or commissioner of police for any functions.

