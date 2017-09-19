Evan Rachel Wood in 'dream space'

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Evan Rachel Wood says she shot till 3 a.m. sometime ago for "Westworld" so, she is still in a dream space.

The 30-year-old actress said season two of the series will be even more incredible.

"I shot until 3 in the morning a couple nights ago so, I'm still sort of in a dream space," she told etonline.com.

"But it is twice as ambitious as the first season. I didn't think the show could shock me and it continues to do so. It's going to be everything and more," she added.

--IANS

nn/sug