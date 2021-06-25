Evaluation for NIOS, Private Students, JEE, NEET Dates, Students Ask Ahead of Live With Education Minister

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will go live today to answer queries of students across India related to board exams. Since this year’s academic schedule has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, not only have the exams been cancelled and delayed but also there is uncertainty around the college admissions since it is the class 12 marks which are considered for admissions to most of the colleges and even entrance tests.

Pokhriyal will start his interaction at 4 pm. He will answer queries by students during his virtual address for which he had asked students to send their concerns to him via social medial platforms and students have obliged. Most pertaining questions are around evaluation criteria for students who are to appear for board exams in private mode, the national entrance exams JEE, NEET as well as CUCET – a common admission test.

A Twitter user, Sonali wrote to Pokhriyal saying, “#CUCET should to conducted for fair admission process. Many of students are talented but due to cancelation of 12th board, their percentage goes down.”

“Sir why are the #cbse partiality for #private_students and #commpartmemt_repeater_students sir this also students sir plz help for this students the all over student are in very big problem in that case they have many kinds of problems faces students,” wrote Dihsant Pawar on Twitter tagging PM Modi and several other ministers. Since board exams have been cancelled for class 12 regular students, they have not been scrapped for the private students or those who have to repeat the exams yet. While the case is still in Supreme Court, students are demanding cancelation.

Several Twitter users and a lot of crying and praying emoticons made to the feed of the Minister’s social handles ahead of a live interaction where students were seeking clarity on JEE Main, and NEET 2021. While an official statement is much-awaited from the ministry Sources have told news18.com that the dates of JEE Main are being finalized. The pending session of the engineering entrance could be held in July and the second session could be held with a gap of 25 days in August.

Further, while the medical aspirants are awaiting their application forms, it is likely that their exam dates will also be changed. It is expected that NEET 2021 will be postponed. While the sources in NTA said that the dates are yet to be circled down, it is likely that the exam will be deferred. The new exam dates could be in September.

The minister is expected to make announcements in these regards as well. He might pick up some queries from the social media feeds. In his Tweet on Thursday, Pokhriyal had ensured students that their grievances will be resolved, however, what announcements make it to the live starting 4 pm today will be known during the live interaction.

