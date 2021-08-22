Evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan happening in flawless manner: Union Minister

·1-min read

Kochi, Aug 22 (PTI) Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday said the evacuation process of Indians from Kabul in Afghanistan, in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban, was happening in a flawless manner and the central government will bring back all Indian citizens, who want to come back.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs while speaking to media here, said there are around 500 people stranded there as per the preliminary estimation and the government will ensure their safe travel to the airport there.

'The evacuation process is happening in a flawless manner. As per our estimation there will be around 500 people to return to India. The union government has taken steps to bring back all those Indians who want to come back. There are some issues related to the travel to the airport there. The government will take necessary steps to bring those stranded there safely to the airport,' Muraleedharan said.

Meanwhile, India brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul on Sunday. PTI RRT ROH ROH

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car

    Washim, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

  • Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab

    Punjab [Pakistan] August 20 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

  • Rajasthan records 14 Covid cases, no death

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Mumbai Cong to take care of 1,224 malnourished kids

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car

    Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

  • CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ideal leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • 2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

    Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

  • Delhi Police Special Cell arrests sharpshooter of a gang

    New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter who is a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang.

  • Five die as soil collapses during digging of well

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a minor girl, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a well in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

  • Child marriage stopped

    Coimbatore, Aug 20 (PTI): The Social Welfare Department on Friday stopped a child marriage near Pollachi in the district. According to official sources, the marriage of a 14-year-old girl to her relative was to be solemnised at Thippampatti village near Pollachi. On information, the sources said, officials went to the village and stopped the marriage.The officials advised the parents to marry the girl off only after she turns 21 and took their statement in that regard in writing, they said. PTI

  • Rs 11-Crore Bypass-Channel Project Washed Away By Ganga In Varanasi?

    Despite the concerns of river scientists and environmentalists, a 5.3 km long, 45-metre-wide and 6-metre-deep bypass channel came up along the Ganga in Varanasi. The Rs 11-crore project was expected to ease pressure on the ghats. Environmentalists pointed out that a bypass channel in the sand deposition area is not sustainable. They seem to have been proven right

  • Partner | Jim Beam Welcome Sessions Ep 3: José González Returns To Michelberger Hotel

    In the third episode of Jim Beam Welcome Session, Swedish singer-songwriter José González finds himself performing his song “Valle Local” all across his favourite spots in the Michelberger Hotel in Berlin’s music heartland, Fried richshain. Housing unique rooms across its lobbies, the hotel is famous for the warm and welcoming environment that draws musicians from all around the world, conjuring an atmosphere that inspires creativity.

  • 3 narcotic smugglers held on Indo-Nepal border

    Bahraich (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

  • 159 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, another death

    Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 159 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the infection tally to 3,23,951, while one new fatality pushed the death count to 4,401 in the Union Territory, officials said.

  • COVID-19: UP records 26 new cases, 2 deaths

    Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,09,076 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,791 with two fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

  • UK Sanctions Seven Russian Intelligence Agents Over Navalny Poisoning

    An updated version of the sanctions list published on the government website included seven new names and the justification for the asset freeze.

  • Rajnath likely to name stadium after Neeraj Chopra during Pune visit

    Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and Army Sports Institute (ASI) on August 23 and is likely to name a facility here after Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, officials said on Friday.

  • Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy here.

  • LaLiga: Striker Karim Benzema extends Real Madrid deal until 2023

    The versatile 33-year-old forward joined Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and he has racked up an impressive 560 matches for them since.

  • Cong's Seva Dal takes out 'Tiranga march' to protest govt's 'anti-people' policies

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Congress' Seva Dal on Friday took out a 'Tiranga march' to protest what it said were anti-people policies of the central government.