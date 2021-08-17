Evacuation of embassy personnel from Kabul to India completed: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) India on Tuesday said the evacuation of its staff from Kabul has been completed and the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

India has brought back the Indian ambassador and all its staff members from its embassy in Kabul in two military transport aircraft in the wake of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after its takeover by the Taliban.

'In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon,' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The statement by the MEA came soon after a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought back from Kabul around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians.

Another flight evacuated around 40 staffers from Kabul on Monday.

The MEA said India's visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility, which has been extended to Afghan nationals.

'We have already received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders, and are in touch with them,' it said.

The MEA said the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

It also requested the Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details with MEA's Special Afghanistan Cell that has been set up to coordinate evacuation.

'The main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of Kabul airport. This has been discussed at high levels with our partners, including by External Affairs Minister with the US Secretary of State,' the MEA said.

'Government of India is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations,' it said.

The MEA also referred to periodic travel and security advisories it issued for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there.

'Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there. Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations,' it said.

'Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan. They and/or their employers are requested to urgently share the relevant details with MEA's Special Afghanistan Cell,' it said.

The contact details of the Cell are: Phone: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785; WhatsApp: +91 80106 11290; Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in, according to the MEA.

'As regards Afghan nationals, our visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. This can be accessed through our e-visa portal at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ evisa/ Registration,' it said.