EV Motors plans to install over 6,500 charging stations in the next 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Electric vehicles start-up EV Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to install over 6,500 charging outlets in the country over the next five years.

According to the company, it seeks to install over 6,500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations, spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes of India, over the next five years with an estimated investment requirement of $ 200 million.

On Wednesday, the electric vehicles start-up along with DLF, Delta Electronics India and ABB India launched its first public EV charging outlet 'PlugNgo'.

--IANS

rv/prs