EU's Juncker, Tusk hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union Council President Donald Franciszek Tusk held delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in New Delhi. The duo is accompanied by a high-level delegation including EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mrs. Federica Mogherini. Earlier in the day, Juncker and Tusk called on Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and discussed a range of important issues, including the long-pending free trade agreement. The two leaders are on a three-day visit to attend the 14th India-EU Summit.