Europe must open up to new ideas about the secular State at the earliest

Editor's note: This article was originally published on The Conversation on 16 January, 2017 and is being republished in light of the recent condemnation by Muslim nations of French president Emmanuel Macron's remark that "Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today". This has also resulted in bans on French products in some parts of West Asia.

By Anna Triandafyllidou and Gurpreet Mahajan

Religion is one of the toughest challenges facing modern secular societies in their search for identity, equality and cohesion. It's increasingly a stronger source of identity than nationality or ethnicity for minorities and migrants while majorities appear to grow more and more religiously indifferent.

The paradigms of republicanism, as practised in France, or multiculturalism as implemented in a number of Western democracies, such as the UK and the US, or indeed employment-based integration models of Sweden or Germany, are all in crisis.

This can be seen in the banning of Islamic clothing, kosher or halal meals and "burkinis" in France; the backlash against migrants following the UK's decision to leave the EU; and the rejection of Angela Merkel's pro-migration policy by a portion of the German population.

Europe has not yet found a middle way between secularism and state religion that combines national and religious identity, and where ethnic and religious minority groups can co-exist within a state's institutions. But other countries' experiences can perhaps shine a light.

Accommodating difference

First, some key questions: in accommodating religious diversity should we encourage more religion in public life, for both majorities and minorities, or move towards a more radical secularism? If the former is the way to go, what are the obstacles that a more egalitarian religious pluralism would face in liberal Western societies?

All sorts of problems could arise from minority groups making special requests for accommodation, including powerful majority churches finding it difficult to accept pluralism, feeling that their historically privileged position is threatened.

What about those who oppose the presence of religion in public life, let alone an increase of it? Will all minority religious groups be equally easy or difficult to accommodate? Recent rises in Islamophobia in Europe would suggest such moves would face significant opposition.

While most governments turn inwards to look at what went wrong in their own version of secular republicanism or multiculturalism, perhaps the answer is to be found in more radical views, beyond secularism, such as those in the large multi-religious and multi-ethnic democracies of Asia.

Looking for alternatives

India is a relevant case in point. The country faced a tough challenge at its creation in 1947. Divided at first along religious lines, the communal riots that followed its partition into India and East and West Pakistan signalled the trust deficit that existed between its majority Hindu and the Muslim communities.

Bringing people together under these circumstances required something more than the promise of state neutrality. The nation's diverse communities, the victims of communal violence and the Muslims who stayed on in India needed to be assured that they would be equal partners in the emerging democracy and that they would be treated in a fair and just manner.

A commitment to secularism " namely, that the state would not be aligned with any one religion " was an important first step. But it was not enough. In a society where religion was, and remains, an important anchor of personal identity, deeply valued by individuals and closely tied to notions of self-worth and dignity, the state had to make space for plurality of religious observances and cultural practices.

For members of different communities to have a sense of equality, the state needed to create a public culture that was hospitable to religious differences " one that allowed individuals to enter and participate in public life despite their religious beliefs.

Indifference towards matters of religion by the state, or complete neutrality and promise of non-intervention, were simply not the right answer.