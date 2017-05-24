Europa League: Manchester United should win it for Manchester Blast victims

The Europa League final cannot heal or mend the pain of Manchester Blast victims and their families but the match can finally remind that humanity is still there in this cruel world.

Tonight England will be united. The Europa League final cannot heal or mend the pain of Manchester Blast victims and their families but the match can finally remind that humanity is still there in this cruel world.

Manchester United will take on Ajaz in the Europa League final which is seen as one of the biggest game in the club’s history. Game comes two days after terror attack that killed 22 people at Manchester Arena and the game has suddenly more significance to it.

Red Devils’ manager Jose Mourinho has already vowed to bring the Europa League trophy home to a grief-stricken Manchester in the wake of the terror attack. The players and staff are united and their focus is surely on one thing now – The Silverware.

United cancelled their pre-match press conference with the permission of UEFA. It is understood that Mourinho did not want to be seen as a ‘spokesperson for Manchester’ after only being at the club for less than a year.

The United squad spent five minutes in the centre circle in the stadium ahead of the final and looked focused to their task. Significantly the pressure has become more on the side from Manchester as the whole of England now excpects them to pay the best tribute the ones who have lost their lives and got injured.

UEFA confirmed that there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off. As a result, there will be no pre-match entertainment. United will also wear black armbands. Now the fans across the world will just hope that emotions doesn’t take toll on the players and they give their best.

United fans in Stockholm showed their thoughts are with their home city along with their football team. The masses of United fans gathered at The Lion pub in Stockholm’s Old Town have also used their considerable voices to hit out at Isis, the terrorist organisation which has claimed responsibility for the 22 lives taken in Monday night’s blast.

“You can stick your f****** ISIS up your a***,” goes their simple refrain, leaving no room for interpretation about how they feel.