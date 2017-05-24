Europa League final: When and where to watch Ajax vs Manchester United, coverage on TV and live streaming

The only way Manchester United can earn a qualification spot for next season's Champions League is by winning the Europa League. Here's all you need to know about watching the final live.

In a year of highs and lows under manager Jose Mourinho, Manchester United won the League Cup to claim a trophy for the second straight season but finished in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League. Missing a top-four finish " for the third time in four years " meant United failed to earn a qualification spot for next season's Champions League, the minimum requirement for Mourinho and the club's American owners.

The only way to achieve that now is by winning the Europa League, which has become a more attractive competition since 2015 when the rules changed to offer the winner an automatic spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

And that's where United, a 20-time English champion and three-time winner of the European Cup, feel they belong: on the game's biggest stage. Not slumming it with the continent's also-rans in the Europa League.

A year ago, Ajax could dominate possession but struggled to stamp their authority on quality opponents.

After one season in charge, coach Peter Bosz has transformed the long-dormant Dutch powerhouse into a dynamic team of young players who swarm forward in attack and are just as aggressive in defense.

Mourinho's squad has plenty of talent. But the coach has repeatedly complained that his team's hectic schedule this season is taking a toll on his players " the final in Stockholm will be United's 64th match of the season.

Bosz's players have had a busy season, too, but they've had well over a week without a competitive match to prepare for the final.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Europa League final live:

>When will the Europa League final between Ajax v Manchester United be played?

The match will be played at Friends Arena, Stockholm on 24 May.

>How do I watch the Ajax v Manchester United match live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN Hd, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast for the final will start at 11 PM IST. The kick-off is at 12.15 AM IST.

>Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on tensports.com and Sony LIV.

You can also check out the live blog on Firstpost, for live scores, updates and analysis from the match.

With inputs from AP View More