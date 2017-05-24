Europa League final, Manchester United vs Ajax preview, road to finals, match facts and predicted XIs

This will be the clubs' fifth meeting in UEFA competitions as the past four produced two wins for each side

English giants Manchester United are all set to take on Dutch heavyweight AFC Ajax in the finals of Europa League to be played on Wednesday night at the Friends Arena, Stockholm. This will be the last chance for the Red Devils to qualify for the Champions League 2017-18.

It is more than just silverware for United as after finishing sixth in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho’s side will be back in the same competition next season unless they can lift the prize.

Mourinho made it obvios that he was focusing on Europa League rather than EPL and considering the numerous fixtures that United had this season, Mourinho carefully used his players and rested them for Europa.

Also, this is the first time United have made it to the finals of Europa League and they will see this as an opportunity to add a trophy that has been missing from their illustrious trophy cabinet. Also Read: Antoine Griezmann doesn’t rule out Manchester United transfer, says his chances of a move are ‘6/10’

On the other hand, Ajax ended the Eredivisie season in second after losing out to Feyenoord on the last day, but the Amsterdam outfit are already guaranteed a spot in the Champions League play-offs.

This will be Ajax’s first Europa final and 15th UEFA final (W10 L4), and their first since they lost on penalties to Juventus in the 1996 UEFA Champions League final.

On the road to finals, the Red Devils edged past Celta Vigo in the semi-finals, beating La Liga outfit 2-1 on aggregate. Their Eredivisie opponents, meanwhile, came through the finals after surviving a scare against French side Olympique Lyon with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

This will be the clubs’ fifth meeting in UEFA competitions as the past four produced two wins for each side. Their most recent encounters were in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32 and United won the tie 3-2 (aggregate).

Talking about the forms of both the teams then, Ajax have marginally outscored United en route to the final: 24–23 – but they have conceded 15 goals to United’s eight. Also Check: David Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation from Premier League

The Dutch giants are are without a victory in their last six European games away from the Amsterdam Arena, while United are unbeaten in ten European matches (W7 D3) since a 2-1 loss at Fenerbahçe in this season’s UEFA Europa League group stage.

However, United are in for an uphill task against Ajax and it can not be termed as an easy fixture for any of the team. It’s anybody’s game.

Coming to the teams then, United will miss Eric Bailly’s presence as the defender was sent-off in the semi against Celta Vigo. Chris Smalling also faces a race against time to be fit as does midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

On the other side, Ajax will be without experienced Dutch defender Nick Viergever after his red card in the semi-final. However, the team don’t have any injury concerns.

Probable Line-Ups:

Manchester United (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian; Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ajax (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Kenny Tete, Joel Veltman, Davinson Sanchez, Jairo Riedewald; Davy Klaassen, Lasse Schone, Hakim Ziyech; Bertrand Traore, Kasper Dolberg, Amin Younes.