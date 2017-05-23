Europa League 2017 final schedule: Manchester United vs Ajax fixture, TV listings, date, time, scores and highlights

Manchester United, one of the giants of world football, and a young Ajax team are set for the all-important Europa League final at The Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday. It is not about the title alone for the two finalists, but with the winning team getting a direct entry into the Champions League group stages, the title-decider is expected to be a cracker.

United, after realising that they would not be able to finish in the top four, have not been playing with their best XI in the Premier League matches of late. Manager Jose Mourinho wanted his players to be fresh ahead of the Europa League final, which could be the biggest match of the season for Manchester United.

Failing to beat Ajax would be catastrophic. It would mean no Champions League football for next season. Hence, one can expect United to come all guns blazing though they are going to be without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out for the season. Chris Smalling and Marouane Fellani could also miss the final.

Manchester United will need their offensive players to have a great night and help them win the Europa League title. In Ibrahimovic's absence, they will have to depend on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial for goals. No doubt, they are wonderful players, but it remains to be seen how they will handle pressure in such a crucial match for the club.

Ajax, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. They might go into this final as second favourites, but they cannot be taken lightly by any stretch of imagination. With Ajax being a young team, they will play fearless football, and they do not have much pressure, which could work wonders for the Dutch team.

They have been one of the entertaining teams this season in the Europa League. It has been a wonderful campaign, where neutrals have loved their entertaining brand of football. It is their fluidity in attack, which makes them a huge threat.

With Ajax manager, Peter Bosz, a big fan of such attacking a football, nothing is expected to change when his team takes on Manchester United.

The time has come for Ajax boys to turn into men while United will want to teach the Dutch side a European lesson in Stockholm. Anything is possible on Wednesday night.

Europa League final Manchester United vs Ajax

Date: Wednesday, 24May

Time: 8:45 pm local time (12:15 am IST)

TV listings: India: Sony Six, Ten 1 HD, Ten 2. UK: BT Sport 2. USA: Fox Sports 1, ESPN deportes. Netherlands: Fox Sports 1 and 2. Germany: Sky Sport 1. Australia, Middle East: Bein Sports.

SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MATCH WILL BE UPDATED AFTER THE MATCH

