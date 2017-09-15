Europa League 2017-18: Arsenal Come From Behind to Beat Cologne 3-1 After Delayed Kick-off

The match was delayed by one-hour due to the enormous band of Cologne supporters who travelled – many thousands in excess of the official allocation of 3,000

New Delhi: Arsenal came back from behind to beat Cologne 3-1 in their opening match of Europa League after Cologne supporters forced the kick-off to be delayed by an hour.

Cologne took the early lead in the game when Jhon Cordoba lobbed fellow Colombian David Ospina from 40 yards. The ninth minute goal was enough to put pressure on Arsene Wenger’s side, who were booed at the half-time whistle.

However, in the latter half, Arsenal bounced back in the game when in 49th-minute, substitute Sead Kolasinac equalised with a thumping volley before Sanchez struck, and Hector Bellerin then added the third from close range in 67th and 82nd minute respectively.

Cologne was unable to score in the second half as the game ended 3-1 in Arsenal’s favour. The match also marked the return of Jack Wilshere midway through the second half, some 13 months after his last appearance for Arsenal.

Earlier, the match was delayed by one-hour due to the enormous band of Cologne supporters who travelled – many thousands in excess of the official allocation of 3,000 – and the intense atmosphere was created inside the ground.

The kick-off was then put back, after which skirmishes between fans and stewards took place, while many had entered the ground into the home end, climbing barriers to get into the away section.

The visiting fans took over the Clock End, which made life intimidating for the home supporters who had seats in that area. Some felt unsafe and were advised by stewards to move.

Cologne, like Arsenal, finished fifth in their domestic league last season, achieving European football for the first time in 25 years.