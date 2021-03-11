EuroKids International appoints Dr. Indu Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai to its Board

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Women's Day gets more woman power with the announcement of Dr. Indu Shahani as a new board member to the EuroKids International Group, a leading education company in India backed by global investment firm KKR. Dr. Indu Shahani is a leading Indian educationist and is acknowledged worldwide as a visionary thought leader for her significant contribution to education in the last 40 years and value-based leadership. Dr. Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai, is also the President and Chairperson of new-age educational schools in Design and Innovation, (ISDI) Management & Entrepreneurship and Entertainment Arts (ISME).

Dr. Shahani was the first Indian to be appointed Vice-Chair on the Board of the Governors of the International Baccalaureate and has over a decade of experience with the IB worldwide. She has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree by the University of Westminster, London. She has played a lead role as a Member of the University Grants Commission - UGC at the national level. She is an Independent Director on the boards of diverse sets of listed companies and the Chair of Women's India Trust (WIT) and former Chair of United Way.

Welcoming Dr. Indu Shahani to the board of EuroKids International Group, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, said, 'We are delighted to have Dr. Shahani join our board of directors. Her years of experience, contribution and vision for the education sector will be of great significance to our efforts in transforming education in the Pre-school and K12 category. It will also help us integrate and offer the best practices in global education to impact our students' lives at large and bridge the gap between life at school and beyond. Our organization will greatly benefit from her rich experience in the education sector.' 'I'm delighted to join the Board of Directors of one of India's largest education companies - EuroKids International. I am highly excited to be joining this team of education enthusiasts relentlessly working to create a highly fertile education ecosystem in the foundational years of a student. Their ideology of delivering the Joy of Learning is the most vital aspect in creating an engaging education path for the new generation,' said Dr. Shahani.

Dr. Shahani has received many awards. Prominent among them are the Women of the Decade Achievers Award by ASSOCHAM, Citizen of Mumbai Award' by Rotary Club of Bombay and Excellence in Education Award' by the FICCI FLO.

About EuroKids International: As India's leading Early Childhood Education & K-12 Education company, EuroKids International has played an active role in the evolution of the education landscape over the last 2 decades. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroKids DayCare, EuroSchool & Billabong High International, the group is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations. EuroKids, with its presence in over 360 cities with 1,200+ pre-schools and 38+ Schools, is achieving new milestones in education every day.