Eupheus Junior International football academy launched

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) FS Junior, one of the largest football school chains, on Thursday launched the first Eupheus Junior International football academy in Pataudi, Haryana, to bring professional coaching to Indian schools.

Headed by the Director of Sports Ilya Shteblov, FS Junior, a Russian company, is already present in 236 cities covering 419 schools all over the world and is now paving their way to India by setting up academies in private schools in collaboration with Eupheus Learning, a Delhi based EdTech company.

The launch and unveiling of the academy was done by Senior Counsellor and Chief Consular Officer Andrey Fedorov, along with other dignitaries from the Russian Embassy. Yaroslav Tarasyuk, Trade Commissioner and Viacheslav Bessonov, Chief Expert - Trade, were also present.

Managing Director and Co-Founder of Eupheus Learning, Sarvesh Shrivastava said: "Indian football is gaining limelight internationally. Earlier this week, India's U20 Football team won accolades for their win against Argentina at the COTIF Cup in Valencia. It shows that the game of football is coming of age in India."

"The time is right to bring the training exposure at an early age to international levels. We are excited to partner with FS Junior," he added.

The training programmes have been modelled for 3-14 year old kids focusing on the child's abilities as well as other aspects of the game.

Commenting on the association, Ilya Shteblov said: It is a grass roots programme that will help build necessary skills and enhance abilities of the child in the sport and help strengthen India's stake in this global game. We are really glad to be associated with Eupheus Learning and looking forward to work in this fascinating nation with vast potential.

--IANS

