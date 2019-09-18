EU Parliament member slams Pakistan for harbouring terrorists
The European Union Parliament on September 18 called India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on Kashmir. The parliament said that it is important to ensure a peaceful resolution of the issue. During the meeting, Member of European Parliament Fulvio Martusciello supported India by saying, "Pakistan has threatened to use nuclear arms. Pak is somewhere where terrorists have been able to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe without mentioning tremendous human rights violation in Pak."