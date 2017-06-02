EU gives 300,000 euros to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 2 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has allocated 300,000 euros in humanitarian funding to flood-stricken Sri Lanka, it was announced on Friday.

"This contribution from the EU will allow our partners on the ground to provide relief to the most-impacted families. This is an expression of solidarity from the European people to the people of Sri Lanka," Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said in a statement.

The EU aid will focus on the most pressing needs in the aftermath of the floods, including access to clean water and sanitation facilities, provision of essential household items and emergency shelter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll in Sri Lanka caused by floods and landslides reached 206 on Friday with 92 people still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Over 650,000 people have been affected while an estimated 100,000 people have been shifted to safe locations. Over 10,000 houses have also been fully or partially destroyed.

Days of severe rains since May 26 caused major floods and landslides in at least seven districts - the worst floods to hit Sri Lanka since 2003.

International assistance has also poured into the country in addition to naval teams from India, Pakistan and China.

--IANS

ksk/mr