EU delegation arrives in Maldives amidst crisis

Male, Feb 8 (IANS) A special delegation from the European Union (EU) has arrived in the Maldives amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The EU delegates met the opposition leaders and heard their concerns regarding the current developments. The delegation also met the leaders of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives, en.mihaaru.com reported on Thursday.

No further details regarding the meetings were revealed.

Following President Abdulla Yameen's imposition of a state of emergency, there was a chorus of international concern. India, Sri Lanka, the US, UK and Germany had called the Maldivian government to immediately implement the February 1 Supreme Court ruling to release exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed and nine other high-profile political prisoners.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein termed the Maldives' state of emergency an "all-out assault on democracy".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the government to lift the emergency.

--IANS

soni/bg