Brussels, Feb 26 (IANS) The European Union is following the current situation between India and Pakistan "very closely" after Indian fighter jets struck a terrorist camp at Balakot, an EU spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

"We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions," EU spokesperson for foreign affairs Maja Kocijancic told journalists in Brussels.

