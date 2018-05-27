Etihad flies humanitarian mission to India

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) Etihad Cargo, the cargo division of the United Arab Emirates' national carrier Etihad Airways, has launched its first humanitarian freighter missions in the Islamic month of Ramadan to India and Kazakhstan.

The Abu Dhabi government-controlled carrier said in a statement on Sunday that an Etihad Boeing 777 freighter aircraft departed Abu Dhabi to Almaty in Kazakhstan and then to Hyderabad in India, carrying special provisions to be distributed to those in need, reported Xinhua news agency.

The humanitarian missions are taking place throughout the year in collaboration with the Khalifa Foundation, the Red Crescent and His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation, said Etihad.

