Esther Staubli: First female referee to officiate at FIFA U-17 WC

New Delhi [India], Oct. 13 (ANI): Switzerland's Esther Staubli is all set to create history as she will become the first female referee to officiate a match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Staubli has been appointed as the referee for the encounter between Japan and New Caledonia to be played on October 14 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Staubli is one of seven women referees invited to the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup where all the male and female match officials, nominated by FIFA's Referees Committee, have completed a host of activities together in a series of seminars, including theoretical sessions in the classroom and practical sessions on the field of play.

The 37-year-old Swiss had supervised at the UEFA women's Euro 2017 barely two months ago.

She has also officiated as referee at the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015, UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2015 and Olympic Football Tournament in Rio 2016. (ANI)