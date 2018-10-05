We have established 'Russia Plus' to facilitate entry of Russian firms into India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in order to facilitate the entry of Russian firms into India, the government of India has established 'Russia Plus'. PM Narendra Modi said, "We have established a system 'Russia Plus' to make investment in India easier for Russian companies. 'Joint Working Group' is working to strengthen financial cooperation. Business activities between the two countries will increase due to such cooperation."