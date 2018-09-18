New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) It is essential for a bride to add a healthy haircare routine and pick up the right lingerie for that perfect night and pamper her own self.

People assume that since most of the wedding outfits come with inner padding, there's no need to invest in good lingerie. But this assumption is wrong and it will eventually lead up to your wedding lingerie dilemma.

Karan Behal, CEO and Founder of PrettySecrets and Jagadeesh.P., Trainer at Paul Mitchell India, share their thought on essential things to add to your bridal kit.

* One of the most common problems faced by the thin and petite ones is trying to get that extra oomph. In this case, the push bra paired with a lace bikini is the best option. The brassiere's underwire and push up padding will give you the lift you need which will leave you feeling like a million bucks. Pair it with the sexy lace bikini and you are sure to look drop dead gorgeous. Haircare is a must daily routine to add to your self-care task.

Add products that help you repair broken and brittle strands to make it healthy and hydrated. Products with Awapuhi extract helps provide moisture balance for manageability, glamourous shine and helps fight frizz and replenish every strand.

* Tea tree oil awakens, refreshes and re-energises your skin; and strengthens and regenerates you hair. One can also opt for products with Tea Tree oil that offers care, styling and body products to renew the scalp and hair, and revitalise your charm.

* If you are voluptuous with large assets and think you can't find anything to suit your style well you're wrong. The lace unlined bra and thong set is what you need to show off your curves. Turn up the heat with the lace back thong along with the unlined bra which does a fabulous job in highlighting your natural shape.

* If you are long waisted i.e the ones whose upper body are longer than the lower half. The satin low back nightdress is perfect to show off your enviable waist. Plus, the plunge neck and low back will leave you looking sexy while adding a hint of sophistication.

Ease your haircare routine by taking essential care in the right manner for elegant, salon quality treatment.

