EsselWorld launches India's first foreign interactive bird park in Mumbai

India's first foreign interactive and exotic world park was inaugurated by EsselWorld in Mumbai on Thursday. Bird lovers are up for a treat with this interactive bird park in Gorai area of Mumbai. The rain forest themed park is spread across 1.4 acres and is home to over 500 exotic birds from more than 60 species. This park is equipped with small ponds for aquatic birds, dense cover of trees for birds to incubate their eggs and a water stream that offers drinking water to birds. It also houses a special birds' kitchen and healthcare centre. Some of the key attractions in the park are African Grey Parrot, Blue Gold Macaw, Cockatiel and Rainbow Lorikeet among others.