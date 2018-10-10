Essar Power commissions second 600 MW unit at Mahan plant

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Essar Power on Wednesday said that it has commissioned Mahan plant's second 600 MW (megawatt) unit.

According to the company, the commissioning has completed the Rs 8,000-crore capex (capital expenditure) programme for its "2x600 MW" Mahan plant project.

"Both units of the project are operational and supported by an end-to-end raw material sourcing and evacuation infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

"The second unit is supplied by Harbin Electric and is designed to perform at optimum efficiency with domestic coal from pithead mines in the region."

Essar Power owns plants in India and Canada with a planned generation capacity of 5,090 MW, of which 3,830 MW is operational.

--IANS

rv/prs