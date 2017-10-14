Espanyol drop points against Levante

Cornella de Llobregat (Spain), Oct 14 (IANS) Espanyol was in control for most of La Liga football match here against Levante, but a lack of quality in front of the goal forced the hosts to settle for a 0-0 draw.

The home side squandered numerous chances on Friday and when they finally did put the ball into the net with nine minutes left in regulation, the goal was called back, reports Efe.

Espanyol's plan was to strike early in hopes of rattling the visitors, but Levante made the brighter start.

While the hosts saw more and more of the ball as the first half wore on, they were unable to turn possession into goals.

Leo Baptistao had a chance to put Espanyol ahead in the 62nd minute thanks to an poor clearance by Levante's Antonio Luna, but he fired over the net.

Twelve minutes later, a shot by Espanyol's Sergi Darder hit the cross-bar and teammate Sergio Garcia failed to put away the rebound.

Gerard Moreno scored on a magnificent header in the 81st minute, but the referee disallowed the goal for a foul, sparking an outburst from Espanyol coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

