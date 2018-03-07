ESIC, Zakir Hussain win in Delhi league

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Zakir Hussain College won their respective senior division league matches of the Delhi Annual Institutional Football League Championship 2017-18 here on Wednesday.

In the first match, ESIC thrashed Airports Authority of India 4-0.

Pawan Joshi (25th minute), Ram Rawat (42nd) and Parveen Rawat (45th) handed ESIC a comfortable lead before the break.

Pushpendra Kundu (51st) found the net early in the second half as ESIC registered a rather one-sided victory.

In the other match of the day, Zakir Hussain College blanked All India Institute of Medical Sciences 3-0.

Karmany scored in the sixth minute to give Zakis Hussain an early lead.

Sahil doubled the advantage in the 29th minute before Ashish (42nd minute) put the issue beyond doubt before half-time.

--IANS

