Erwee, Hamza helps S. Africa post 389/2 on day 1 vs IBPXI

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Sarel Erwee (117) and Zubayr Hamza's (104 not out) clinical innings helped South Africa A post 389/2 in their first innings against Indian Board Presidents XI (IBPXI)on the opening day of the three-day practice match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Hamza and Rassie van der Dussen (35) were at the crease when umpires called of the day's play.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors put up a 161 runs for the first wicket. Openers Pieter Malan (51) and Erwee, who got retired hurt, slammed Indian bowlers all around the park right from the start.

Later Hamza, continued where Erwee left. Hamza played 160 balls which comprised of 13 boundaries and one six.

Skipper Khaya Zondo (67) also contributed but could not get to the three digit score. He was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

For India, Jalaj Saxena and Jadeja were the wicket-takers.

Brief scores: South Africa A: 389/2 (Sarel Erwee 117, Zubayr Hamza 104 not out; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 1/51) against Indian Board Presidents XI.

