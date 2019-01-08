Erna Solberg pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister of Norway Erna

Solberg is on a three-day visit to India. During the visit, Erna Solberg accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday. Solberg will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Modi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Solberg during her India visit.