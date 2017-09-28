Eric Stonestreet gushes about girlfriend

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet says he is a high-strung person and his girlfriend and pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer calms his nerves.

"I'm a big baby... She calms me, she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person, you can tell right?" dailymail.co.uk quoted Stonestreet as saying.

Stonestreet spoke about his girlfriend with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, also known for movies like "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory", which will air in India on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on October 1.

As DeGeneres tried to agree, he surprised someone in the audience by jokingly shouting: "What are you looking at, ma'am?"

"You scared the hell out of that lady," DeGeneres quipped.

"My nurse girlfriend will take care of you," Stonestreet said.

The couple started dating after meeting during the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in June.

