Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet is dating a pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

The actor began dating Schweitzer after meeting her during the Big Slick charity weekend in June in Kansas, reports people.com.

"They are very happy to have met each other and are enjoying spending time together," a source said.

Stonestreet has won two Emmys for his role as Cameron Tucker in Modern Family, which airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.

