The era of film processing labs

Film processing lab. That was the heart and soul of filmmaking not too long ago. You shot a film, sent the negatives to the lab and they processed and printed the film positives for you. It took days to watch the outcome of your efforts. Today, you shoot a scene and are immediately able to see what you have shot. In fact, you are even able to watch on a small monitor attached to the camera what you are shooting or thereafter as it is all played back on your smart phone, digital camera or your monitor! Not so in those days.

But, processing your negative and printing hundreds of release prints was not all that these processing labs did! They, in fact, were the heart of the filmmaking business. In most cases, they made the production of a film possible. That, of course, also helped their own cause, that of seeing the completion of a film.

Film processing labs worked as the facilitators for film production in many ways. The competition was high as Mumbai had numerous such labs with the labs from the South offering either the better quality output or a better credit line. There was also one curious reason for a few Hindi filmmakers to opt for a South lab and that was to safeguard the secrecy of what was being made. For, producers in those days often screened their films even in incomplete stages for prospective distributor as all such labs had their own mini preview theatres. And, who better than these mini theatre projectionists and the sundry other staff to leak the prospects of the film!

Being facilitator meant that the lab acted in many ways to help a producer in various aspects besides processing of a film. The main one was to extend credit till the completion of a film of all charges. That is to say, the processing and printing charges were billed but not collected till the film was complete and that was a great relief to a producer.

There were a number of film processing laboratories in Mumbai. The prominent ones being Filmcentre, Bombay Lab, Ramnord Lab. The Filmcentre, was the dominant player. As many as 80 per cent of films did business here. Its clientele counted in the 'Who's Who' of the industry. The chances were, if you did not find an active film producer shooting or at his office, he would be at the Filmcentre! On a working day, the compound of the lab was like a mela.

The other popular lab, the Ramnord, had its list of loyal producers, also elite. Chetan Anand, Manoj Kumar, Prakash Mehra are the few who come to mind. The third, The Bombay Film Lab, was controlled by the family of the Wadias, an old name in the film business. It had smaller Hindi producers besides many regional filmmakers as its clients.

Film processing labs did a few important things. The primary one being assuring the return of the investment of those who financed a film. Besides this, they also assured that an actor got his dues when the film released.

To this end, a lab issued something called a Lab Letter. Like all other businesses in India, the film business also trusted a piece of paper. That is to say, if a producer borrowed a small amount, all he signed was a promissory note which was not guaranteed by any legal authority or the lab. But, it was working fine.

For the financiers and actors, a producer transferred his liability till the release of his film to the lab. The producer issued a Lab Letter which was endorsed by the lab assuring that the lab would not deliver the release prints unless the Lab Letter holder's money was recovered. The idea was to borrow as little as possible while a film was in production since the contribution from the distributors who bought your film totalled only 40 per cent of their commitment. The rest was paid against the delivery of the publicity material and remaining against the delivery of prints.

A lab letter was issued against a circuit. While the financiers and actors were assured of their payment against the three prime circuits, Bombay Circuit (Bombay City suburbs, Entire Gujarat, part of Karnataka as well as Goa), Delhi UP Circuit and Eastern Circuit (West Bengal, Bihar, Nepal, Odisha, and the six small north-eastern states). The smaller debtors, like the suppliers, had to be happy with other circuits like East Punjab, Central Provinces, Rajasthan etc (film distribution circuits were divided on the basis of British Era provinces).

