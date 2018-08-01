Equity indices trade lower on weaker manufacturing data

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded marginallly lower on Wednesday afternoon, weighed down by a weaker manufacturing data.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, released on Wednesday decreased to 52.3 in July from June's 53.1.

The key indices of S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 had touched their all time high levels of 37,711.87 points and 11,390.55 points respectively, ealier in the day, but they could not hold on to the gains.

Investors were also cautious ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review later in the day, analysts said.

Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, consumer durables and oil and gas stocks, while heavy selling pressure prevailed over banking and auto stocks.

At 1.28 p.m. the wider Nifty traded at 11,349.25 points, lower by 7.25 points or 0.06 per cent from its previous close.

The 30-scrip Sensex which had opened at 37,643.87 points, traded at 37,531.77 points, lower by 74.81 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close of 37,606.58 points. It has so far touched an intra-day low of 37,507.74 points.

The BSE market breadth was largely even with 1,296 advances and 1,228 declines so far.

