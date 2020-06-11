Equity indices trade lower on profit-booking, Sun Pharma top loser

New Delhi, June 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday as traders booked profit across counters, a day after the US Federal Reserve said that it sees interest rates near zero through 2022. On the economy front, Standard and Poor's affirmed its rating on India's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment-grade level and retained its stable outlook on the economy. India's long-term rating was affirmed at BBB-minus with a stable outlook while the short-term rating was held at A3. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 80 points or 0.23 per cent at 34,167 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 23 points or 0.23 per cent at 10,093. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed. Among stocks, Sun Pharma lost by 2.5 per cent to Rs 486.45 per share.