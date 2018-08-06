Equity indices trade in green, trim gains after touching record levels

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Monday afternoon driven by positive global cues, although they trimmed significant gains made earlier in the day.

Both the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 touched fresh record levels of 37,805.25 points and 11,427.65 respectively, during the morning session of trade.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, metal and consumer durables helped the equity market rise, analysts said.

At 1.11 p.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded 11,395.75 points, higher by 34.95 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,714.70 points, traded at 37,720.06 points (1.11 p.m.) - higher by 163.90 points or 0.44 per cent -- from its previous close of 37,556.16 points. It has so far touched an intra-day low of 37,643.29 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Coal India while the major losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank.

--IANS

