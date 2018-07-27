Equity indices settle at record closing levels; Sensex up 352 points

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) After touching fresh record highs, the key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled at their benchmark closing levels of 37,336.85 points and 11,278.35 points on Friday.

Earlier in the day both Sensex and Nifty50 hit their all-time intra-day highs of 37,368.62 points and 11,283.40 points.

According to market observers, healthy corporate earnings coupled with firm global cues strengthened the domestic investor sentiments.

Index-wise, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,278.35 points (3.30 p.m.), higher by 111.05 points or 0.99 per cent from its previous close.

The 30-scrip Sensex, which had opened at 37,253.86 points, closed at 37,336.85 points (3.30 p.m.), higher by 352.21 points or 0.95 per cent from the previous close of 36,984.64 points.

It touched an intra-day low of 37,134.88 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,674 advances against 951 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ITC, Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank, while Power Grid, Adani Ports, Coal India, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti Suzuki were the major losers.

--IANS

rrb/mag/sed