Equity indices pare early losses to trade in green; Sensex up 150 points

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Paring early losses, the key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday afternoon with the bechmark BSE Sensex gaining over 150 points.

Broadly positive Asian cues along with healthy buying in the auto, capital goods and oil and gas stocks supported the gains, analysts said.

At 12.47 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,792.95 points -- higher by 43.20 points or 0.40 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,749.75 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the BSE, which had opened at 35,543.66 points, traded at 35,727.99 points (12.49 p.m.) - up by 153.44 points or 0.43 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,574.55 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,799.46 points and a low of 35,532.21 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,296 advances against 1,044 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank and Tata Motors (DVR) whereas ICICI Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Sun Pharma and Coal India were the major losers.

On the NSE, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum and Tata Motors were the highest gainers while Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/vm