Equity indices hold on to gains, Sensex 95 points up

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Wednesday afternoon, supported by easing retail inflation and firm global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex traded nearly 100 points higher during around 1.25 p.m.

India's retail inflation fell to a 19-month low of 2.05 per cent in January 2019, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The domestic market, however, trimmed the major initial gains on Wednesday due to selling pressure on capital goods, consumer durables and telecom stocks.

At 1.25 p.m., the Sensex traded at 36,249.55 points, higher by 95.93 points or 0.27 per cent higher than the previous close of 36,153.62.

It had opened at 36,279.63 and so far touched an intra-day high of 36,375.80 and a low of 36,218.67 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,858.55, higher by 27.15 points or 0.25 per cent from the previous close of 10,831.40 points.

--IANS

rrb/mr