Equity indices hit record highs; Sensex touches 37,000-mark

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) The S&P BSE Senseex and the NSE Nifty50 touched thier new record highs during the intra-day trade session on Thursday.

The barometer Sensex climbed over the 37,000-mark, while Nifty50 touched its all time high of 11,178.85 points.

According to analysts, better than expected quarterly results along with positive global cues led both the indices to their new highs.

However, both the indices receded from their peaks due to profit booking.

At 12.27 p.m., the wider Nifty50 traded at 11,166.70 points, higher by 34.70 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

The barometer Sensex traded at 36,978.37 points (12.27 p.m.) -- higher by 120.14 points or 0.33 per cent -- from its previous close of 36,858.23 points.

It touched a new intra-day benchmark of 37,026.18 points and an intra-day low of 36,894.82.

"Positive global cues and a raft of encouraging Q1 results pushed Sensex and Nifty into all time highs on Thursday," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The major gainers on the Sensex were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel, while Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Infosys were the major losers so far.

