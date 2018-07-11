Equity indices flat on weak Asian cues; metal stocks fall

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Wednesday afternoon tracking weak Asian markets.

Ongoing trade war concerns between the US and China dampened the investor sentiments in the benchmark Asian markets.

According to market observers, amid the choppy trade heavy selling pressure was witness in metal, auto and banking stocks.

At 12.35 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,951.35 points -- higher by 4.10 points or 0.04 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,947.25 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on the BSE, which had opened at 36,299.26 points, traded at 36,268.43 points (12.35 p.m.) -- up by 28.81 points or 0.08 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 36,239.62 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,341.08 points and a low of 36,169.70 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth, however, was bearish with 1,314 declines against 1,032 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Consultancy Serices (TCS), Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and Hindustan Unilever whereas Coal India, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Motors (DVR) were the losers.

On the NSE, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the highest gainers while Coal India, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/in