Equity indices flat as traders book profits, Yes Bank and L-T top drags

Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday while Asian markets looked up amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States as the world's two biggest economies prepared to sign the long-awaited phase one of trade deal later this week. Investors also pondered over the possibility of Reserve Bank of India continuing with the status quo on key interest rates at its February meet as inflation is likely to remain similarly elevated in January. Retail inflation print for December came at 7.35 per cent, up from 5.54 percent in November. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 2 points to 41,858 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 6 points at 12,335. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Vedanta emerged as the top winner with gains of 2.5 per cent at Rs 164.55 per share. JSW Steel advanced by 1.8 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent and Hindalco by 1.3 per cent.