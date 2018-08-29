Equity indices end in red as rupee slumps to all-time low

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices closed in the negative territory on Wednesday as the rupee slumped to an all-time low, while weak global cues further subdued the sentiments, analysts said.

The Indian currency earlier in the day plunged to 70.55 per dollar, the lowest-ever level, which dampened the domestic investor sentiments.

Although the indices had opened on a positive note, with the S&P BSE Sensex opening at an all-time high of 38,989.65 points, they could not hold on the gains.

At 3.30 p.m, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 11,691.90 points, lower 46.60 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,989.65 points, closed at 38,722.93 points, lower 173.70 points or 0.45 per cent from the previous close of 38,896.63 points.

It touched an intra-day low of 38,679.57 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, State Bank of India, Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Steel and Tata Motors, while Coal India, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/nir